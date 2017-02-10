Curtain Up in New York The magic, majesty and rich heritage of 40 years of award-winning theatre in New York and London is being celebrated at the New York Public Library, as the Curtain Up Exhibition opens on Broadway. Read more

Get Into London Theatre Enjoy tickets to more than 40 top London shows reduced to just £10, £20, £30 or £40 with Get Into London Theatre! Book now for performances until 10 February 2017. Plus, pay no fees! Read more